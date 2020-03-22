



NAPA (CBS SF) — Napa County Public Health is investigating the county’s first confirmed novel coronavirus case, officials said Sunday.

They said specifics about the case will not be released due to medical privacy requirements and to protect the identity of the patient, who is in isolation.

“This is Napa County’s first case and evidence that COVID-19 is in our community,” county Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio said. “I understand this may be concerning to the community but this is why I, and the State of California, have issued shelter-at-home orders to slow the spread of illness and not overwhelm the local health care system. It is imperative that the local community comply with these orders.”

Officials said that, with confirmation of its first case, “an important priority for Napa County will be to conduct community surveillance to determine the extent of local transmission and quickly evaluate what is happening in our community.”

The county provides COVID-19 updates online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus

OTHER BAY AREA COVID-19 STATUS UPDATES:

Santa Clara County health officials reported a one-day, 67-person increase in novel coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 263.

Most counties in the region are expecting to report more cases as testing becomes more available.

The National Park Service and Point Reyes National Seashore are closing most areas of the Marin County preserve for more than two weeks after visitors inundated the area during a statewide shelter-in-place order.

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley and SF-Marin Food Bank have retooled their operations to ensure they can safely get food to people in need with deliveries and pop-up food distribution sites.

Hayward has activated an emergency volunteer center through its city website and will open a testing facility Monday at a fire station for sick people, first responders and healthcare workers with recent suspected exposure.

As of Sunday at 10:30 a.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases in the greater Bay Area region: Alameda County: 65 cases (45 at last check Saturday) Contra Costa County: 51 cases (46 cases, 1 death as of Saturday) Marin County: 38 cases (38 on Saturday)

Monterey County: 11 cases (5 on Saturday)

Napa County: 1 case (0 on Saturday)

San Francisco County: 105 cases (76 on Saturday) San Mateo County: 117 cases (110 cases, 1 death as of Saturday) Santa Clara County: 263 cases (196 cases, 8 deaths as of Saturday) Santa Cruz County: 15 cases (15 on Saturday)

Solano County: 14 cases (13 on Saturday)

Sonoma County: 23 cases (21 on Saturday)

Statewide: 1,433 cases, 25 deaths (1199 cases, 24 deaths as of Saturday)

