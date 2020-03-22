



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The Santa Clara County Public Health Department announced two new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total number to 10 in the Bay Area county hardest hit by the coronavirus so far.

The two deceased were two adult woman–one in her 60s and one in her 40s–who passed away on Saturday. The woman in her 40s was hospitalized since Monday, March 16, Santa Clara DPH said.

The county also reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases to 302.

For the most current case and death counts in Santa Clara County as well as for information about COVID-19, visit SCCDPH’s website at sccphd.org/coronavirus .

Also on Sunday, county health officials announced they were setting up a MASH-Type unit inside the Santa Clara Convention Center, with equipment sent by the federal government to be in place for an anticipated surge of patients suffering from the coronavirus.

County health officials were partnering with U.S. Office of Public Health Preparedness and Response in executing a plan to expand the number of beds to treat those with the virus.