SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The cause of a fire early Sunday morning at a California Bank & Trust branch in Japantown is under investigation, the San Francisco Fire Department said via social media.
The fire was reported shortly before 12:28 a.m. and was contained less than 10 minutes later.
There were no injuries reported.
