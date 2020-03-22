CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The cause of a fire early Sunday morning at a California Bank & Trust branch in Japantown is under investigation, the San Francisco Fire Department said via social media.

The fire was reported shortly before 12:28 a.m. and was contained less than 10 minutes later.

There were no injuries reported.

