



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus-related stories from the last 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

New Cases, New Deaths In Bay Area

Santa Clara County Reports 2 Deaths, 39 New COVID-19 Cases

SAN JOSE — The Santa Clara County Public Health Department announced two new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total number to 10 in the Bay Area county hardest hit by the coronavirus so far. The two deceased were two adult woman–one in her 60s and one in her 40s–who passed away on Saturday. The woman in her 40s was hospitalized since Monday, March 16, Santa Clara DPH said. Read More

Napa County Confirms First 2 Cases of COVID-19

NAPA — Napa County Public Health is investigating the county’s first two confirmed novel coronavirus cases, officials said Sunday. The first case was announced Sunday afternoon. “The patient is located in the City of Napa,” the county said in an announcement. “Napa County has issued a legal order for the patient to isolate and for close contacts of the patient to quarantine.” Read More

City Of Hayward To Open Its Own Coronavirus Fire House Testing Facility

HAYWARD — Hayward city officials announced Sunday they were converting a local fire house into a testing facility for the coronavirus. Officials said they were taking the action “to take pressure off hospital emergency rooms, provide quicker answers for recently exposed first responders and health care workers, and to enhance the region’s capacity to suppress new transmissions through isolation after testing.” Read More

San Francisco Sheriff’s Deputy Tests Positive For COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco sheriff’s deputy assigned to a county jail has tested positive for COVID-19, the sheriff’s department said Sunday. The deputy was assigned to San Francisco County Jail #4 and tested positive at a health facility outside of San Francisco. “While we are saddened that one of our colleagues has tested positive, we are also well prepared to take the next steps to prevent further exposure to our staff and the incarcerated,” said SF Sheriff Paul Miyamoto. Read More

Milpitas Crossing Guard Tests Positive For COVID-19

MILPITAS — A crossing guard in Milpitas has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the city announced Sunday. The city said it was informed of the test result this past week and that the crossing guard, who is not being identified, last worked on March 6 in the area of Yellowstone Avenue and Sequoia Drive and has since been admitted to a local hospital for treatment. Read More

Members Of Bay Area Metal Bands Sick After Return From European Tour

SAN FRANCISCO — Band and crew members for Bay Area thrash-metal groups Testament, Exodus and Death Angel have become sick since returning from a recent European tour, with some testing positive for COVID-19 according to social media posts. The three local bands traveled through Europe together last month for The Bay Strikes Back Tour 2020 and returned after the end of the tour on March 11. Two dates, the Feb. 25 concert in Milan, Italy, and the tour-ending March 11 concert in Hannover, Germany, were cancelled due to the spread of coronavirus throughout the continent and measures being taken to slow the spread. Read More

Doctors Believe Lung Capacity May Play Role In Severe Coronavirus Cases

SAN FRANCISCO — While infectious disease experts like Stanford’s Dr. Bonnie Maldonado attempt to chart the course of the current coronavirus outbreak in the San Francisco Bay Area, other specialists at the point of treatment are trying determine how severe cases develop into life-threatening pneumonia. Maldonado talked with KPIX 5 last week on the possible bell curve the illness could take. The current shelter-in-place in the Bay Area and across California is an attempt to flatten that curve and limit the kind of widespread infection that has been seen in Italy and China. Read More

Life Under Shelter-In-Place Order

Newsom Calls On Young People To ‘Grow Up’ And Obey Shelter-In-Place Order

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom has called on younger Californians to obey the current shelter-in-place order and practice social distancing. The governor made the plea during a Saturday night news conference where he comments on a range of issues facing the state during the current coronavirus outbreak. Among those issues was getting medical staffers the equipment they need, particularly masks, taking care of the homeless during the outbreak and video reports showing young people hanging out in groups at beaches and elsewhere. Read More

Coping With Coronavirus, A Bay Area Catholic Church Offers Drive-Up Confessions

PLEASANTON — In Pleasanton the sacrament of confession is still personal — though decidedly no longer up-close. Here, parishioners of the St. Augustine Catholic Church can see their priest from the comfort of their cars during the coronavirus shelter-in-place. The pastor of the Catholic Community of Pleasanton, Rev. Mark Wiesner along with Rev. Luke Ssemakula received drive-up penitents Saturday afternoon in the church parking lot. Read More

‘It’s About Survival’; Businesses Resort To New Methods Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO — Some Bay Area residents and business owners are having to adapt to a dramatically changing landscape after coronavirus shutdowns have torpedoed their livelihoods. Last Tuesday, Joe and Andi Conte’s seafood delivery business, Water2Table Fish Company, was nearly sunk. Read More

Bay Area Fitness Club Owner Offering Free Online Shelter-In-Place Workouts

LIVERMORE — During the time of social distancing due to the coronavirus outbreak, many are turning to virtual fitness and one Bay Area gym is offering classes to anyone and everyone for free to get people moving. Many have been forced by the shelter-in-place to change their workout routine from the gym to the home gym–just ask Omni Fight Club owner Dennis Dumas Jr. “The moment they said, ‘You guys aren’t going to be open tomorrow,’ we said, ‘We have a class in the morning,'” Dumas said. He says the first virtual class starts Monday at 8:30 a.m. Read More

Marin County Closes All Parks After Weekend Overcrowding

POINT REYES — Overflowing crowds looking for relief from the shelter-in-place order forced Marin County health officials to order all parks in the county to be closed immediately. National Park officials also announced they were severely limiting access to the Point Reyes National Seashore beginning Sunday for at least the next two weeks. Read More

Other Coronavirus Top Headlines

Leaders, Asian Community, Hollywood Call Out Anti-Asian Attacks, Discrimination

SAN FRANCISCO — As cases of COVID-19 grow at a rapid pace in the Bay Area and across the country, so has coronavirus-related discrimination against Asian Americans, but community leaders and even Hollywood are calling out to stop the hate. Comedian Chrissie Mayr posted a compilation video on Instagram of her and others singing “Kung Flu Fighting,” complete with kung fu moves. The video drew immediate backlash, and is just one hundreds of discriminatory, anti-Asian and racist attacks both online and off, fueled by the coronavirus outbreak. Read More

Pres. Trump Approves California’s Major Disaster Declaration

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Sunday approved California’s major disaster declaration, making federal emergency aid resources available to help the state during the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Gavin Newsom’s office said. Newsom made the request Sunday and Trump approved it hours later. Read More

Sunnyvale Lab Gives Details On How New Rapid Coronavirus Test Works

SUNNYVALE — Officials with Sunnyvale-based company Cepheid on Sunday provided some explanation as to how its recently FDA-approved coronavirus test operates.< The company said it received FDA approval late Friday night to deploy its test — designed to operate on the company’s automated GeneXpert Systems — that can get results in 45 minutes in a hospital laboratory. Read More