SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – The City of Santa Rosa is closing all of its parks at the stroke of midnight on Monday, in compliance with an order from county health officials.
The Sonoma County Public Health Office issued the order to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Large crowds were spotted at California parks and beaches after Governor Newsom’s statewide order for residents to stay at home. Many were not keeping the required six feet of ‘social distance.’
“I understand this will be hard on kids, families and individuals in our neighborhoods, but I can’t emphasize enough how important it is for each of us to abide by the Health Officer’s Order to protect our community from the coronavirus,” said Mayor Tom Schwedhelm in a statement Monday.
Mayor Schwedhelm was urging residents to take walks, runs or bike rides in their own neighborhoods.
