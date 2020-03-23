SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – All across the Bay Area, people and businesses were stepping up to help each other out during the stay-at-home order, but a plumbing company delivering medicine from the pharmacy was likely a first.

Discount Plumbers has been in business for more than 30 years and has a fleet of nearly 50 trucks.

“This is a crazy time for all of us!” says CEO Kevin Griffin .

While business is down 40 percent, Griffin says he is still grateful and is giving back.

“If you don’t want to go out, go out to the pharmacy, which not a lot of people do right now, we’ll go pickup your prescriptions and drop them on your door,” he says.

Griffin first made the unusual announcement to his client list, then expanded it to anyone.

They get a call or email, and if a truck is available, it goes to the correct pharmacy.

Inside, after an exchange of signatures and I.D., the medicine is delivered to the client.

Alyssa Broduer was staying safe at home. She asked Plumbing Service to pick up and deliver her pharmaceuticals.

“I did. I did,” says Broduer. “It’s going to be such a service that’s really going to be used. It’s for people who really could use the help.”

“If we have a unit in your area, we just assign them at the end of the day or in the middle of the day, depending on how busy we are,” Griffin explains.

The idea that even with the downturn in business, Griffin is helping those in need.