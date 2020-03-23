



MILPITAS (CBS SF) – Two Milpitas firefighters and one of their spouses have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the city’s Fire Department announced Monday.

The firefighters and spouse are self-quarantining and have not required hospitalization, fire officials said. One firefighter had notified the department on Saturday of the positive test, then the second did on Sunday.

The source of the infection hasn’t been determined, but the first infected firefighter interacted with five other firefighters during the course of duties, including the second who tested positive and three others who are showing symptoms of the virus but have not received positive test results.

All exposed firefighters are self-quarantining at home for the next 14 days, according to the fire department.

A fire recruit in the department’s fire academy training program was also exposed to a separate positive case of the virus, is showing symptoms and is self-quarantining at home.

