SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (CBS SF) – The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the arrest of a suspect in a fatal stabbing over the weekend.
Sheriff’s deputies arrived at a home on the 800 block of Brommer Street in Live Oak after receiving a report at about 8:50 p.m. Saturday of a stabbing in the home. In front of the house, deputies found and arrested 35-year-old Leif Ames.
Inside the house, deputies found the victim, 35-year-old Hubert Cross, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Despite deputies performing life-saving measures, Cross died at the scene from his injuries.
Ames and Cross knew each other prior to the stabbing, according to the sheriff’s office.
Ames is being held on $750,000 bail on suspicion of murder.
