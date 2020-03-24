WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, a Democrat who represents the East Bay in Congress and has been hospitalized after falling and fracturing a rib during a recent run, remained in intensive care in a Washington D.C. hospital Tuesday after a weekend downturn in his condition, according to his children.

DeSaulnier’s sons Tristan and Tucker released an update on their father’s condition as he battles pneumonia.

“We’ve been amazed and moved by the outpouring of support, prayers, and love from everyone who cares so deeply about our dad,” their statement said. “We can’t thank you all enough. It’s a testament to him that even at this difficult moment, so many people have taken the time and effort to reach out on his behalf.”

“At this point, our dad remains in critical condition in the ICU,” the continued. “The doctors are hopeful that he remains stable, but he has much improvement to go. He has devoted his time, energy, and his life to the citizens of California, and we hope that you will all continue to lend him your support while giving him the quiet he needs as he continues fighting the good fight.”

DeSaulnier’s Chief Of Staff — Betsy Arnold Marr — tweeted Saturday that the East Bay Congressman — who was in stable, but serious condition — had been downgraded to critical condition.

“The doctors are doing everything they can to care for the congressman,” she posted. “Mark’s family and staff appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.”

DeSaulnier was admitted to a Washington, DC-area hospital more than a week ago to treat complications from pneumonia after suffering a “traumatic rib fracture” when he fell.

He initially was listed as in serious, but stable condition but his condition has deteriorated. He had been tested for COVID-19 and the test came back negative.

DeSaulnier has represented California’s 11th congressional district, which includes most of Contra Costa County, since 2015.

According to the biography on his congressional website, DeSaulnier is described as an avid runner, who has completed 21 marathons.