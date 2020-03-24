SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Two Santa Rosa police officers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the city’s police department announced Tuesday.

In addition, a third Santa Rosa police officer has sought medical treatment for flu-like symptoms and was awaiting COVID-19 test results as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Santa Rosa Police Department said it, along with other city departments are continuing to follow enhanced protocols to protect staff and the community from getting sick from the coronavirus, enacted at the onset of the coronavirus spread in the community a few weeks ago.

“While the news of these cases is concerning, I want to reassure Santa Rosans that the police department will continue to answer calls for service and meet the needs of our community,” said Santa Rosa Police Chief Rainer Navarro in a video on the department’s YouTube page.

“Let this be proof that the threat of this pandemic on our community is real,” said Navarro. “Everyone must take the shelter-in-place order seriously and do everything possible to protect one another.”

Sonoma County has seen a total of 29 coronavirus cases, resulting in one death. The county’s health officer issued an order closing all parks in Santa Rosa beginning Tuesday “after evidence that the high volume of usage by the public of parks, beaches, and open space makes it impossible for persons to maintain the required social distancing, especially in those areas where recreational biking is allowed.”