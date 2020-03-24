CARMEL (CBS SF) — The Monterey County Health Department has ordered the closure of all public and private golf courses, saying they are not essential businesses and must adhere to a state-wide shelter-in-place order.

County Health Officer Dr. Edward Moreno issued the order Monday as part of a plan to help contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Monterey Peninsula is home to some of the world’s most famous golf courses including Pebble Beach, Cypress Point and Spyglass. Pebble Beach Golf Links is the most famous having hosted six U.S. Open major championships — the most of any course in the past 50 years — and the annual Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The closure will be the first for Pebble Beach since 1919. Club officials said they will take reservations for arrivals until after April 17.

“Workers that are necessary to minimally maintain the course are considered essential and may continue to report to work provided they comply with ‘social distancing’ requirements,” Moreno said in a statement.

As of Monday, the county had 14 positive cases of the novel coronavirus and one death.