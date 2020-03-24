HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested in the stabbing death of his father and the wounding of his mother inside the family home, authorities said.
Hayward police said William East-McCormack was being held in Alameda County jail on one count of homicide, attempted homicide of his mother and making verbal threats to his half-sister.
Officers were called to the McCormack home in the 30000 block of Vanderbilt St. at 11:30 p.m. on March 18th.
Arriving officers found 57-year-old Michael McCormack suffering from severe stab wounds. He was provided medical attention at the scene, but those efforts failed and he was pronounced deceased. His wife was transported to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries and was in stable condition.
William East-McCormack was arrested a short time after the homicide occurred.
Anyone with information related to this homicide is asked to call Detective Sangha at 510-293-7176. This is Hayward’s 5th homicide of 2020. The Hayward PD case number is 2020-18279.
