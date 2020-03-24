



SAN JOSE (CBS SF / AP) – Rep. Ro Khanna (D-San Jose) has penned a letter calling for President Donald Trump to issue a national shelter-in-place to slow the spread of coronavirus. Meanwhile, Trump is looking at the country reopening around Easter.

“Our current actions to stem the tide are not enough. The total number of COVID-19 cases and deaths have nearly doubled over the last 48 hours. At this rate, we will surpass one million confirmed cases and 13,000 deaths within the next ten days,” the letter (.pdf) states.

Khanna urged the president to issue a two-week shelter-in-place order nationally, similar to the ones already in place in California and several other states.

“A state-by-state, locality-by-locality approach is not enough. Without action, the U.S. could end up like Italy, Spain, or worse,” Khanna went on to say.

Nineteen other House Democrats co-signed the letter sent to Trump, including Rep. Barbara Lee of Oakland.

Khanna’s district covers Santa Clara County, one of the hardest hit in the country due to the outbreak. As of Monday afternoon, county health officials said there are 375 cases and 16 deaths from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Trump is weighing how to refine nationwide social-distancing guidelines to put some workers back on the job amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter,” he said during a Fox News virtual town hall on Tuesday.

Easter Sunday falls on April 12th this year.

Health experts have made clear that unless Americans continue to dramatically limit social interaction, staying home from work and isolating themselves, the number of infections will overwhelm the health care system, as it has in parts of Italy, leading to many more deaths.

While the worst outbreaks are concentrated in certain parts of the country, such as New York, experts warn that the highly infectious disease is certain to spread.

