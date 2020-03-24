WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — A teenage hiker who was injured in a fall along a steep trail in Walnut Creek was rescued with the help of a helicopter crew from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.
The rescue happened Saturday afternoon just before 4 p.m. at Shell Ridge Open Space on the southeastern end of Walnut Creek.
Paramedics from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District were called and found the juvenile hiker had suffered an injury and could not move. Moreover, due to the steep terrain, emergency vehicles weren’t able to get to the hiker’s location.
The county’s STARR3 helicopter was dispatched and two crew members were lowered to the hiker’s location. The hiker was lifted up and flown over to a waiting ambulance at the south end of Marshall Drive, near Indian Valley Elementary School.
The unidentified hiker was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to sheriff’s spokesman Jimmy Lee.
