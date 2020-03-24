CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:San Francisco, South Of Market

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A wrong-way driver in San Francisco’s South of Market district collided with two other vehicles Tuesday morning, leaving three people injured – including two with life-threatening injuries.

The collision happened along 10th St. near Harrison St. at around 7:21 a.m.

San Francisco police said a vehicle was going the wrong way on 10th St., which is a one-way street with southbound traffic, when it hit two other vehicles.

A 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman suffered injuries considered life-threatening, while a 38-year-old woman was also hospitalized but was expected to survive, police said.

There were no other details released by police, including which person was driving the wrong way.

 

