Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A wrong-way driver in San Francisco’s South of Market district collided with two other vehicles Tuesday morning, leaving three people injured – including two with life-threatening injuries.
The collision happened along 10th St. near Harrison St. at around 7:21 a.m.
San Francisco police said a vehicle was going the wrong way on 10th St., which is a one-way street with southbound traffic, when it hit two other vehicles.
A 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman suffered injuries considered life-threatening, while a 38-year-old woman was also hospitalized but was expected to survive, police said.
There were no other details released by police, including which person was driving the wrong way.
You must log in to post a comment.