MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – The Contra Costa County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office reminded homeowners Wednesday of the April 10 property tax delinquency deadline and said it will cancel late payment penalties and interest for people affected by the novel coronavirus.
The Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office doesn’t have the authority to extend the deadline, but said it will waive penalties for late payments if a taxpayer can document that the outbreak is hindering their ability to pay their property tax on time.
“Beginning April 11, we will make available online a penalty cancellation request form specifically related to the coronavirus,” Treasurer-Tax Collector Russell Watts said in a statement. “The penalty cancellation process will require documentation about how the taxpayer was impacted by the virus from reduced hours, layoffs, business closure, hospitalization or other circumstances that prevented timely payment.”
Homeowners who are able to pay their property tax on time should do so online at taxcolp.cccounty.us/taxpaymentrev3/lookup, by calling (925) 957-5280 or by mail. Walk-in payments will not be accepted as the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office is closed due to the Bay Area’s shelter-in-place order.
Information on property tax installments and frequently asked questions can be found at cctax.us.
