OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A gate agent who recently at Oakland International Airport has tested positive for coronavirus, airport officials said Wednesday.
Airport officials noted that the agent was not a direct employee of the Port of Oakland or the the Oakland Airport, which is owned by the Port.
The individual last worked a shift on Sunday, March 22, in the airport’s Terminal 2, officials said. The agent also worked at Gates 23, 24, 26 and 27 on that day.
The person reportedly used the men’s restroom at Terminal 2 Baggage Claim.
The airport closed all the gates at which the agent was last seen working overnight on Tuesday The men’s restroom that was used was sanitized and disinfected. Airport workers and personnel have been notified.
The airport said it’s taking extra precautions to protect staff and airport users from the spread of COVID-19, including multiple daily cleaning of facilities, including high touch point areas.
No other details on the worker’s condition or identity were immediately available.
