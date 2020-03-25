PACIFICA (CBS SF) — In a effort to enforce social distancing, Pacifica and Half Moon Bay officials have announced they were shutting down parking areas of their popular beaches during the coronavirus shelter-in-place.
Both cities said the beach parking lots would be closed and blocked beginning Wednesday morning in the wake of a surge of visitors over the weekend.
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday issued an order closing parking lots at state beaches and parks.
In Half Moon Bay, the parking lots at Poplar Beach, Redondo Beach and Miramontes Point Road were shuttered and in Pacifica both the
north and south lots of Pacifica State Beach (Linda Mar Beach), lots surrounding the Pacifica Community Center, north and south lots of Rockaway Beach, the council chambers lot on Beach Boulevard and the parking south of that lot, and the fisherman’s lot in the 800 block of Palmetto Ave.
On Tuesday, the following state beach parking lots were closed: Gray Whale Cove State Beach; Half Moon Bay State Beach; Montara State Beach; Pescadero State Beach; Pigeon Point Lighthouse; Pomponio State Beach; San Gregorio State Beach and Bean Hollow State Beach.
You must log in to post a comment.