SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Five staff members of San Francisco’s Laguna Honda have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, prompting hospital officials to place the facility on lockdown beginning Wednesday evening, according to a published report.
Laguna Honda, one of the largest skilled nursing facilities in the United States, is a 750-bed facility where the majority of the residents are over 65 years old with serious health conditions.
COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
The lockdown means that residents who leave the building will no longer be allowed to re-enter the hospital as long as California’s shelter at home order lasts, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The residents would still have access to the outdoor areas of the sprawling campus just west of Twin Peaks, the report said.
The five infected staff members including four nurses and a worker in the environmental services unit. So far no patients have tested positive, according to the report.
San Francisco has restricted visitors and non-essential staff at Laguna Honda and the skilled nursing facility unit at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital until April 21.
There is also a ban on visitors at skilled nursing facilities throughout the city.
An investigation of Laguna Honda last year revealed evidence of mistreatment of 23 patients at the hospital, including incidents of staff taking photos and videos without consent and giving patients medication without prescriptions.
