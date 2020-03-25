



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Officials with six Bay Area counties announced Wednesday that the current school closure due to COVID-19 would be extended through May 1.

“Seven Bay Area county health officers, in collaboration with their six county superintendents of schools have made a unified, regional decision to extend school closures and student dismissals from regular school attendance through May 1, 2020 to slow the spread of COVID-19 to the maximum extent possible,” the joint statement issued by the Santa Clara County Office of Education read.

“The safety and wellness of students, school personnel, and the community are the highest priorities of all schools and districts in these six counties,” the statement went on to say.

The districts issued a press release late Wednesday morning in addition to notifying families by text message, email and robocall.

The following counties and school districts announced the extended closure:

Alameda County Office of Education

Contra Costa County Office of Education

Marin County Office of Education

San Francisco Unified School District

San Mateo County Office of Education

Santa Clara County Office of Education

“The safety and wellness of our students, school personnel, and the community are our highest priority right now,” said SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews in a statement issued by the SFUSD.

“We understand public schools are an essential part of our greater community and we need to work together during this time to take care of each other,” SF Board of Education President Mark Sanchez. “This is a time to make short term sacrifices and set the right example for our young people.”

“We will continue to take all necessary steps to prepare schools for reopening,” said Santa Clara County Office of Education Superintendent of Schools Mary Ann Dewan. “Meanwhile, it is absolutely crucial that we work together to slow the spread of (coronavirus), by adhering to the shelter-in-place orders and continuing to support learning at home.”

Some school facilities remain open to staff for the purposes of performing tasks deemed essential by the school district and county offices of education, the press release said. Education is continuing through flexible learning being made available for many students online.

The joint release also stated that free meals would continue to be provided and, where possible, childcare may be arranged.

Additional information can be found at respective school district websites.