SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — One of basketball’s biggest superstars is set to meet with the emerging 79-year-old superstar in the world of health.

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry announced he will host a virtual Q&A on Instagram with Dr. Anthony Fauci who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and is a high-profile member of the White House Task Force on the coronavirus pandemic.

Hyped to talk all things COVID-19 with Dr. Fauci of the @NIAIDNews tomorrow. This is a conversation for YOU so submit questions with #SCASKSFAUCI and join at 10am PT tomorrow (Mar 26). Let’s get it! pic.twitter.com/7DC0dty6u6 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 25, 2020

The NIAID is hoping to place Dr. Fauci in front of Curry’s followers, many of which are on the younger side and might not catch Dr. Fauci on regular media platforms.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced yesterday that half of California’s 2,000 patients that have tested positive for COVID-19 are between the ages of 18-49. The data would suggest younger people aren’t taking shelter-in-place orders as seriously as they should.

The NBA has drawn the most attention to the outbreak since it began. Jazz center Rudy Gobert became the country’s first professional athlete to test positive for the virus, which then forced the league to suspend operation on March 11.

Former Warriors forward (now with the New Jersey Nets) Kevin Durant also tested positive, and last night Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl Anthony-Towns went on social media in tears to tell the world his mother Jacqueline is in a medically induced coma and is using a ventilator because of the virus.

WE CAN BEAT THIS, BUT THIS IS SERIOUS AND WE NEED TO TAKE EVERY PRECAUTIONS. https://t.co/zxMqVB9AWk via @YouTube — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) March 25, 2020

And who knows, maybe Curry will lighten the mood get a few questions in about basketball. Dr. Fauci was the captain of his high school basketball team in 1958.

Dr. Anthony Fauci (circled) as captain of the basketball team at Manhattan’s Regis High School in 1958. pic.twitter.com/R70hiZ5lcZ — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) March 25, 2020

