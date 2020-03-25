



STANFORD (CBS SF) – At least 25 people with ties to Stanford University have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced Tuesday.

The university said one of the cases is a student, who is currently self-isolating on campus. Meanwhile, the 24 others who have tested positive include faculty, staff, students and postdocs “residing in a variety of communities in the Bay Area and beyond.”

Stanford’s figure includes students who have left the area and returned home, along with School of Medicine employees, including those working in clinical settings. The university’s number also includes individuals tested at the school and those who self-reported their results to the school.

Officials stressed that the count should not be considered comprehensive, since it is partially based on individuals self-reporting and given the quickly changing nature of the virus spread.

No additional details about the cases were released, citing medical privacy issues.

Stanford urged students who are awaiting COVID-19 test results or those who have already received their results contact Dean of Students Mona Hicks. Postdocs should contact the schools’ Office of Postdoctoral Affairs. Faculty and staff should contact their HR director or HR manager.