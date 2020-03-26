SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Like employees in the hospitality industry across the San Francisco Bay Area the employees at San Jose’s Fairmont Hotel have been hit hard by the economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. But that didn’t prevent them from sending a symbol of love to the local community.
On Wednesday night, they lit up the night sky in San Jose, creating a heart-shaped symbol by turning on a pattern of lights from the empty rooms at the hotel.
An employee said the symbol was an expression of love, support and sympathy as the virus spreads through Santa Clara County. The area has been the hardest hit in the Bay Area by the virus outbreak.
By Wednesday evening, county health officials were reporting that they have had 459 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the outbreak began in February. There have been 16 deaths as a result of the disease and 137 people were currently under hospital treatment.
Across the Bay Area, there have been 1,198 confirmed cases so far and 25 deaths.
