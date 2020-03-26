



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Golden Gate National Recreation Area announced Thursday that it will scale back services outside of visitor and resource protection in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Operations at Muir Woods National Monument, the Marin Headlands Visitor Center, the Point Bonita Lighthouse, the Kirby Cove and Bicentennial campgrounds, Alcatraz Island, the Presidio visitor center, Fort Point National Historic Site, the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center and Lands End Lookout will remain closed until further notice.

In addition, multiple beach and recreation site parking lots will be closed in Marin and San Francisco counties to comply with state and local health guidelines for the outbreak.

The closure of parking lots follows similar moves made by the California State Parks, East Bay Regional Park District and others as parks saw an influx of visitors seeking relief from the shelter-in-place order.

Park rangers will remain on duty at areas that are still open to the public and parks will continue offering restricted trash services and bathroom access. Golden Gate National Recreation Area and National Park Service officials encourage potential visitors to comply with public health guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent spreading the virus.

In addition, potential park visitors can take advantage of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area’s multimedia features at nps.gov/goga/learn/photosmultimedia/index.htm rather than going to a park in-person.

The GGNRA partners with the Presidio Trust and the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy, which have similar virtual park features on their websites.

Informational updates about closures at the GGNRA can be found at nps.gov/goga/planyourvisit/temporary-facilities-closure-advisory.htm.

