SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Here are links to agencies, charities, church and community groups who are assisting San Francisco Bay Area residents who have run into difficult times during the current coronavirus crisis. Click on the links for more information:
- Catholic Charities San Francisco — Click To Learn How You Can Help
- Glide Memorial — Click To Learn How You Can Help
- Alameda County Food Banks — Click To Learn How You Can Help
- Meals On Wheels — Click To Learn How You Can Help
- Project Open Hand — Click To Learn How You Can Help
- UCSF Coronavirus Response Fund — Click To Learn How You Can Help
- San Francisco-Marin Food Bank — Click To Learn How You Can Help
- San Francisco Relief Fund — Click To Learn How You Can Help
- Oakland CODIV-19 Relief Fund — Click To Learn How You Can Help
- San Jose Relief Fund — Click To Learn How You Can Sign And Help
- Bay Area United Way COVID-19 Relief Fund — Click To Learn How You Can Help
- Little Brothers Friends Of The Elderly Fund — Click To Learn How You Can Help
- Pomeroy Recreation Rehabilitation Center — Click To Learn How To Help
- Call Primrose Fund — Click To Learn How To Help
- Emeryville Citizens Assistance Program — Click To Learn How To Help
- Second Harvest — Click To Learn How To Help
- Silicon Valley Strong — Click To Learn How To Help
- Supply Bank — Click To Learn How To Help
- Coalition on Homelessness — Click To Learn How To Help
- LGBTQ Center — Click To Learn How To Help
- WIC Services in Contra Costa County — Click To Learn How To Get Help
- Mountain View COVID-19 Rent Relief Program — Click To Learn How To Apply
A number of organizations are also helping to collect personal protection equipment needed by hospitals and other medical facilities. Information on donating N95 masks, surgical masks, face shields, gowns, disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer and other items can be found below.
- DonateYourPPE.org has a listing of hospitals and facilities in need of donations
— Click To Learn How You Can Help
- County of Santa Clara Health System — Click To Learn How You Can Help
- Stanford Health Care — Click To Learn How You Can Help
- University of California San Francisco — Click To Learn How You Can Help
