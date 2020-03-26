SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One person was injured early Thursday when a 2-alarm fire broke out inside a Tenderloin building, authorities said.
San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter said the fire was first reported at the two-story garage center and office space at 64 Golden Gate Ave. at 2:32 a.m.
2ND ALARM, 64 (PREVIOUSLY STATED 50) GOLDEN GATE AV, SF, CONTAINED —1 INJURY TAKEN TO LOCAL HOSPITAL MODERATE INJURY — FIRE UNDER INVESTIGATION INITIATED 232 am CONTAINED 310 am pic.twitter.com/CVd4QQCMhV
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 26, 2020
Crew raced to the scene and discovered a person suffering from moderate injuries. The fire victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. His condition remains unknown.
The fire was quickly contained. The source of the blaze remained under investigation.
