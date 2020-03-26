COMCAST SUBSCRIBERS:Correcting Your Comcast Cable Box Issue To Return To KPIX 5 Programming
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One person was injured early Thursday when a 2-alarm fire broke out inside a Tenderloin building, authorities said.

San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter said the fire was first reported at the two-story garage center and office space at 64 Golden Gate Ave. at 2:32 a.m.

Crew raced to the scene and discovered a person suffering from moderate injuries. The fire victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. His condition remains unknown.

The fire was quickly contained. The source of the blaze remained under investigation.

