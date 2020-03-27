



SUNNYVALE (KPIX) – Innovation is part of the fabric of the Bay Area, so when the medical community said that they were running low on their personal protective equipment, the Maker community, and all their 3D printers, came to the rescue.

Dozens of specialized 3D printers are building face shields. One makes headbands that will be attached to plastic sheets while another makes reinforcement parts for the bottom of the shields.

It’s all volunteer work by the Sunnyvale-based nonprofit Maker Nexus Company. General Manager Eric Hess says anyone and everyone should help.

“There’s people all around Silicon Valley and in the Bay Area that have 3D Printers that are just sitting idle in their garage, and you know, anyone who has a 3D Printer can go on to our website, find the parts, download it, slice it and start printing.”

The face shields are in high demand at all hospital. Health Care workers use them for many applications in addition to Coronavirus.

Across town, the Valley Medical Foundation is accepting donation supplies from the public. Friday evening, they will receive 500 face shields from Maker Nexus.

“I think it is a testament to the creativity and talent that’s in this valley of people who just like to make stuff!,” says Valley Medical Center’s Chief Operating Officer Michael Elliott. “And at a time when everyone is looking for a way to help.”

Even if you don’t have a 3D printer, Maker Nexus says, donations to help buy supplies are needed to keep the face shields coming.

For more information, and to find other ways to help – like sewing scrubs and masks – go to makernexus.com/covid1.