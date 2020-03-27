SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Two more Santa Rosa police officers were confirmed to have contacted the novel coronavirus Friday, according to the police department.
Police Chief Rainer Navarro said the two cases bring the total number of positive cases in the police department to five.
Earlier this week, Navarro said that six other employees are were self-quarantining. A Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy also tested positive for the virus, officials said.
Sonoma County health officials on Friday reported the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county have reached 50. County health officer Dr. Sundari Mase unveiled the county’s new COVID-19 dashboard Friday, which includes demographic information about those affected, including age and gender of the patients.
Eight of the 50 Sonoma County cases have recovered, according to the county.
As of Friday afternoon, there were more than 4,600 total coronavirus cases in California, more than 100,000 in the U.S. and nearly 600,000 worldwide. 27,000 people have died from the virus worldwide, more than 1,500 in the U.S. and 83 in California.
