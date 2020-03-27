



WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS SF) — Senator for California Kamala Harris is calling for the closure of all 28 national parks in the state during the coronavirus health emergency.

On Thurday, Harris sent a letter making the request to Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, National Park Service Deputy Director David Vela and Jean Fraser, Chief Executive Officer at Presidio Trust. The letter pushed for the closure of all 28 California national parks for the remainder of the current COVID-19 state of emergency.

Harris said that red flags were raised after she saw the increase in visitors to parks during the crisis as residents sought relief from the stay-at-home order with outdoor activities at parks. Harris warned that keeping the parks open presents a threat to both the public health and the health of the United States Park Police.

“In order to ensure the safety of California residents and visitors — as well as the officers and staff that maintain the safety and operation of our national park units — we urge you to immediately issue guidance to temporarily close all national park units within the State of California, for the duration of California’s declared state of emergency,” Harris said in the letter.

“Since Governor Newsom issued his statewide stay-at-home order earlier this month, California’s public spaces have experienced historically large gatherings, compared to this time last year,” the letter continued. “As a result, many cities have closed public spaces, including beaches and parks.”

The letter also noted that national parks were already understaffed due to budget cuts, making it more difficult for park police to manage the larger crowds of visitors. Harris requested that the national parks be closed until California public health officials deem reopening safe again.