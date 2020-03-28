



SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX)– During these uncertain times, one thing is for certain; nothing beats the endorphin-rush of getting a good sweat.

At-home workouts have become a go-to while social distancing. Fitness studios, professional athletes, and celebrities have taken to their living rooms to get their daily dose of exercise.

KPIX sports anchor, Dennis O’Donnell, jumped on the home-exercise bandwagon. He delivered his sports report while on his treadmill during Monday’s 6PM newscast.

The move kicked-off the KPIX Home Workout Challenge and motivated the rest of our newsroom to continue their fitness journey while sheltering in place.

KPIX anchor Elizabeth Cook credited the challenge to get off the couch and clock in some miles on her spin bike.

Hey @DennisKPIX you inspired me to get off my couch! 30 min on @onepeloton before work. I wish I had Chili to cheer me on though…#WorkoutFromHome #KPIX @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/IrGIlEkB01

— Elizabeth Cook (@ElizabethKPIX) March 24, 2020

Our Kiet Do turned the challenge in to a family affair. Do along with his wife, daughter and son turned their living room into a home gym with a bodyweight routine.

Join the KPIX Home Workout challenge and share your photos and videos with us. Make sure to tag your post using #KPIX.