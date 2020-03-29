SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Officials with the San Francisco Fire Department praised two paramedics and some bystanders who came to the aid of an injured hawk found downtown Sunday morning, according to a Twitter post by the department.
The San Francisco Fire Department Public Information Officer Twitter account posted a photo and video about the incident at around 11 a.m.
The injured hawk was spotted on Bush Street near Sansome in downtown San Francisco by a pair SFFD paramedics. Bystanders helped the two members of the ambulance crew keep the hawk contained and comforted until a San Francisco Animal Care and Control unit was able to respond to the scene.
“Humanity is alive in many ways, as seen today when #SFFDM76 Dayon Wiltshire and Zach Beatty spotted an injured Hawk downtown,” the post read.
The two paramedics helped the SF Animal Control officer corral the hawk and take the bird away. The bird will be cared for by animal specialists until it recovers.
