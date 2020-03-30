OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District announced on Monday that it will modify its service beginning on Tuesday in the wake of declining ridership because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

AC Transit, which serves parts of Alameda and Contra Costa counties, said its modified service will be similar to its current Sunday service, although arrival times will be different than on Sundays.

For local service, many lines will operate with minor time changes from the Sunday schedule and weekday-only local lines, including supplemental service, won’t operate.

For transbay service, lines F, NL, O and 800 will continue to operate but weekday-only transbay lines, including supplemental service, won’t operate.

For all-nighter service, lines 800 and 801 will operate hourly and line 1 will operate hourly between midnight and 5 a.m.

AC Transit said updated schedules and printable PDF timetables will be available on its website.

In another move based on the coronavirus pandemic, the bus agency announced last week that it has suspended fare collections to make sure it complies with social distancing rules and is asking riders to board via rear doors when possible to avoid getting close to drivers.