(KPIX 5) — Spring is in the air, but that doesn’t mean the local college football teams are anywhere near the field. Instead of guiding their respective teams through spring practice; Stanford coach David Shaw, Cal coach Justin Wilcox and San Jose State’s Brent Brennan teamed up on a COVID-19 public service announcement.

The video with messages from all three coaches was produced by San Jose State’s communications staff.

We're all in this together! If we do it right, you can get back to what you love so we can get back to what we love- which is college football. Stay Positive. Stay Healthy. Stay Safe. pic.twitter.com/cYzgxByVCq — Coach Brennan (@CoachBrennan) March 30, 2020

“Remember, it’s not just the older generations that need to be concerned,” Shaw said. “Any of us can get this virus and spread it to others.”

Each coach had the same message: “Wash your hands.”

“This is something we have to do right,” Brennan said. “If we do it right, you can get back to what you love so we can get back to what we love, which is college football.”

“Stay positive, and take care,” Wilcox said.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected nearly every sport but football. The college football season is set to kickoff on August 29 with training camp opening about a month before.

The Spartans went 5-7 in 2019 under coach Brennan — their best record in four years.

Cal had its best season under Wilcox and won the Red Box Bowl.

Shaw’s Cardinal went 4-8 in 2019, the first sub-500 season since he became the head coach at Stanford in 2011.