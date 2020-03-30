VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A man is being sought following a burglary at a Vallejo Office Max store in an incident captured on the store’s surveillance camera.
The incident happened at the Office Max store at 117 Plaza Dr. in Vallejo on March 22. On Monday, Vallejo police released footage of the burglary as well as a photo of the suspect, identified as 28-year-old James Short of Vallejo.
The store security camera showed the suspect flinging a rock through the front window and then kicking in the window of the closed business. The suspect then steps into the store, steals a laptop and flees.
Police said earlier that evening, officers were called to a nearby retail store where Short was causing a disturbance, police said. Short left the store before officers arrived, police said.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Short, who has previous convictions for auto theft, passing a fake check and drug possession.
Vallejo urged anyone with information about the case to contact the department.
