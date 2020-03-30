SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — An employee at the Safeway store at 179 Branham Lane in San Jose has tested positive for COVID-19, store officials said Monday.
The individual is currently receiving medical care and hasn’t worked in the store since March 24. The store has undergone multiple cycles of an “enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting process” since that date.
“First and foremost, our thoughts are with the associate who tested positive and we hope for a full recovery,” Safeway said in a statement.
The store remains open as Safeway continues to “follow an enhanced cleaning and disinfection process in every department.”
The cleaning and disinfecting was conducted in conjunction with third-party sanitary experts.
Additional team members working in the store may have to self-quarantine according to CDC guidelines due to potential exposure. These employees are eligible for up to 14 days quarantine pay, Safeway officials said.
