SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A cacophonous wave swept through a San Francisco apartment complex Monday night as neighbors turned out to yell, bang pots and pans, and express their support for the frontline workers confronting the coronavirus crisis.

The movement, titled #GetLoudForOurHeroes on social media, began Monday evening precisely at 7 p.m. Neighbors in San Francisco’s Fillmore district took to their balconies and also spaced themselves through a courtyard at a safe distance to give a literal shout out to the essential people who are still going to work every day.

“Without grocery store clerks and transit workers and health care workers and hospitals, this would be even harder than it is right now,” said Susan Solomon, the president of the United Educators of San Francisco (UESF), the city’s teacher’s union. “I don’t know if I could say enough how grateful we are for the people doing the work to keep us going.”

UESF, which represents over 6,000 San Francisco Unified School District employees, put the call into action to show appreciation for the healthcare workers tackling COVID-19 every day. UESF is partnering with San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney to spread the word about the movement.

Other cities around the world have started similar gestures of appreciation. In New York, they call it #ClapBecauseWeCare and in the United Kingdom, it’s called #ClapForOurCarers.

“This is a way for all of us to determine solidarity and gratitude for all the workers who are putting their health at risk, who are protecting all of us and keeping essential good and services operating during this crisis,” Haney said.