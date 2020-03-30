SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — With its San Francisco Bay Area stores and retail outlets across the country shuttered to prevent the spread of coronacvirus, Macy’s announced Monday it will furlough a majority of its 130,000 workers.

Macy’s announced it was closing all of its nearly 600 stores across the U.S., including 98 in California when the shelter in place orders went into effect on March 18th. That included all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Backstage, Bloomingdale’s the Outlet, and Market by Macy’s stores.

The retail giant said online sales through websites and mobile apps would continue, although the closures will also require reduced activity or closure at some of the firm’s distribution centers.

Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette said at the time that he hoped to reopen stores within two weeks, but President Donald Trump has now said Americans should remain shuttered under April 30.

On Monday, the company said it is transitioning to an “absolute minimum workforce” needed to maintain basic operations. Online operations won’t be hit as hard.

Employees who are enrolled in health benefits will continue to receive coverage with the company covering 100% of the premium.

“We expect to bring colleagues back on a staggered basis as business resumes,“ the company said.