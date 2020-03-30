SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Marin County has reported 93 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, a 26.5 percent increase from Saturday, the county’s health department said.
The Marin County Department of Health and Human Services said 681 people have been tested so far for COVID-19. Thirteen people have been hospitalized and one person has died, an elderly man who had been a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship.
Males comprised 58 percent of the confirmed cases and females 42 percent, according to county health officials. The breakdown of cases by age showed 35 cases between 50-64; 26 age 65 and up; 18 between 35-49; 11 cases between 19-34 and three cases of people 18 years old or younger.
California has more than 6,300 confirmed cases as of Monday morning, with 132 total deaths.
COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
