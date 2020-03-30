REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — Public health officials in the Bay Area on Monday warned residents that the current shelter-in-place order will be extended until at least May 1 in the coming days.

The Bay Area’s group of interconnected health departments issued the joint press release Monday morning. The release covers Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Francisco and San Mateo counties as well as the city of Berkeley.

“We have said an extension might be expected as we work together to slow the spread of the COVID-19 disease,” the joint press release read. “Additional details about the updated order will be available when it is finalized in the next day or two.”

San Francisco Mayor London Breed alluded to the extension during her Monday press conference on the city’s response to the coronavirus crisis, saying that an announcement could take place by Tuesday.

“We know that people are anxious about the stay-at-home order and whether or not that will be extended,” said Breed. “I know that our county health officers will be making an announcement tomorrow to talk about the specifics of extending the stay-at-home order until May 1st of this year.”

For more information about COVID-19 activities in these areas, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Mateo, or Berkeley COVID-19 websites.