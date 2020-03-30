



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Officials with the San Francisco Unified School District announced over the weekend that the district is working to provide computers to students in need during the COVID-19 school closure that could last through summer break.

The district issued the announcement to parents and students Sunday night.

“SFUSD is working to provide access to technology for students in need of a device for distance learning, to the greatest extent possible,” the released statement read. “In service of this effort, the district will loan Chromebooks to SFUSD students in grades 3-12 who do not have access to a computer during the day at home to support distance learning.”

The San Francisco Unified School District had previously issued a notice to families on March 19 that all current assignments and online work for students was optional, in part because of the varied levels of levels of online access that students had available at home.

The announcemtn noted that all the Chromebooks being provided to students would be on loan to families and would need to be returned to SFUSD when schools reopen. Only one device per student is being made available.

Students will be able to pick up a Chromebook at one of several school locations during Spring Break starting on March 31 through April 3.

Students who have completed SFUSD’s Distance Learning Device Request Form can pick up a Chromebook during Spring Break at one of our centralized pickup locations listed on the SFUSD Family Technology Information web page. Students who have not filled out the request form are advised do so before picking up a device.

Currently, all San Francisco Unified School District schools are scheduled to remain closed through May 1, as are schools throughout the Bay Area. There has been some speculation by officials including Gov. Gavin Newsom that school could remained closed through summer break.