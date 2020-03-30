SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Several Santa Clara County buildings in San Jose were put on lockdown Monday morning after reports of a firearm nearby turned out to be just a pellet gun, the county sheriff’s office said.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a man carrying an assault rifle at 9:38 a.m. near West Hedding and Spring streets, and found the man with what appeared to be an assault-style rifle at a nearby homeless encampment.
The deputies set up a perimeter and locked down the county’s administrative facilities at the Santa Clara County Civic Center, the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice, the county’s Main Jail and the sheriff’s office.
After an investigation, deputies determined the man was in possession of a legally owned pellet gun and no arrests were made, according to the sheriff’s office.
