



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Health inspectors with the San Francisco Department of Public Health are conducting inspections of single room occupancy hotels to ensure that SRO building owners and managers are complying with city mandates amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Health officials said Monday the department already notified SRO managers and owners about the inspections being conducted in some 500 buildings across the city.

During the inspection, health officials will be enforcing a health order given by the department on March 10, which mandates that managers clean and disinfect all community areas in SROs daily and maintain a cleaning log, as well as that bathrooms have soap for all sinks or sanitizer if there is no sink.

Additionally, tenants must be notified of the order, health officials said.

Failure to comply could result in citations with fines for SRO managers and owners, according to DPH.

The DPH health inspectors will not be checking individual rooms during the inspection, just communal areas.

DPH health inspectors will validate their identity during the inspection and present their city disaster service worker ID, DPH employee ID, and health inspector badge.

