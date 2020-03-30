OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Large crowds of young people gathered on two East Oakland street corners Sunday evening, cheering on illegal sideshows and violating the shelter-in-place order, according dozens of social media posts and videos.

While the Youtube and Twitter videos showed the large crowd quickly dispersing as Oakland police arrive at corner of 38th and International, there was no confirmation of any details from police early Monday.

But other videos showed vehicles doing donuts in the intersection as the large crowd cheers on the drivers.

A later video shows a large response by Oakland police, blocking the intersection after the sideshow had come to an end.

There also appeared to be another sideshow in an Oakland neighborhood on a corner on Foothill.

If you’re in Oakland.. there’s always a sideshow pic.twitter.com/UEldJVCKg9 — Alvin (@hoyitsalvin) March 30, 2020

Others took to social media to criticism the participants for blatantly violating he coronvirus shelter in place order that has shut down popular parks and other gathering places for nearly two weeks. The restriction requires local residents to practice social distancing — an order the large crowd clearly violated.

One post read: “Sideshow in Oakland today. The level of ignorance is uncanny at a time like this. These mfs probably aren’t even from my city. Don’t get me wrong.. I come from this… but this ain’t the time. Also I’m hearing someone passed away in an accident. Save it for the summer guys. #StayHome”

Several posts also mentioned a serious injury associated with a sideshow. There have been no confirmation from authorities about a possible injury.

Oakland police have been contacted for details. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf has also not commented on the activity. There was no evidence on the videos of any arrests or cars being seized.