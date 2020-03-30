



SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (CBS SF) — A man from Soquel already facing charges of embezzlement and grand theft of a family dog was recently arrested again for a similar crime, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office posted about the latest arrest of Soquel resident Benjamin Friedenberg in connection with the theft of a family dog after promising to train the animal. Friedenberg was arrested on Friday, March 27, for a new case case involving the grand theft of a dog, embezzlement and vehicle theft.

Friedenberg had again accepted money from the victims to train their dog, Huckleberry. Friedenburg then refused to return the dog after several months passed and would not disclosed the animals location.

Huckleberry is described as a redish-brown Catahoula Leopard Dog with one green eye and one blue eye. He has spots, a long tail and is microchipped.