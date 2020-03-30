SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (CBS SF) — A man from Soquel already facing charges of embezzlement and grand theft of a family dog was recently arrested again for a similar crime, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.
On Monday, the sheriff’s office posted about the latest arrest of Soquel resident Benjamin Friedenberg in connection with the theft of a family dog after promising to train the animal. Friedenberg was arrested on Friday, March 27, for a new case case involving the grand theft of a dog, embezzlement and vehicle theft.
Friedenberg had again accepted money from the victims to train their dog, Huckleberry. Friedenburg then refused to return the dog after several months passed and would not disclosed the animals location.
Huckleberry is described as a redish-brown Catahoula Leopard Dog with one green eye and one blue eye. He has spots, a long tail and is microchipped.
Friedenberg was previously arrested on March 12 for grand theft and embezzlement after offering to train a friend’s dog, Thor, and accepting $1,500 for the training. In that case, Friedenberg also refused to return the dog once the training period was over, according to authorities.
Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office investigators are actively working on both cases to find Huckleberry and Thor. Friedenburg is now facing additional felony charges including embezzlement, grand theft, theft by false pretenses and stealing an animal.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information regarding the case or Huckleberry’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Jacob Pruger at (831)454-7096.
