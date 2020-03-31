Comments
BOISE, Idaho (CBS SF) — A strong earthquake shook the state of Idaho on Tuesday evening and was felt in surrounding states as well as in Canada. The quake was followed by several aftershocks.
The U.S Geological Survey reported the 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck at 5:51 p.m. local time (4:51 PDT) and was centered about 78 miles northeast of Boise. USGS shake maps show the shaking was also felt in western Montana and eastern Oregon. Some people in Canada also reported feeling the quake.
It was followed by at least three aftershocks, including one which measured a 4.6 magnitude.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
