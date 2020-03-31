



SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Marin County health officials announced three new coronavirus deaths late Monday night and a total of 98 confirmed cases among local residents.

The grim announcement marked the outbreak’s deadliest day in the county during the current outbreak. The lone fatality had been an elderly man who had been a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship.

No other details were released about the latest victims — their age, gender or how they have become infected with the illness.

The latest fatalities increased the Bay Area death toll to 56 with 132 being reported statewide. There have been 2,274 Bay Area residents who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The Marin County Department of Health and Human Services said 716 local residents have been tested so far for COVID-19 with 93 confirmed cases. Fourteen people have been hospitalized and the number of confirmed cases rose by more than 25 percent over the weekend. The reason for the spike, health officials said, was the opening up of more testing sites.

Marin County’s deputy public health officer Dr. Lisa Santora said the county was now offering same-day testing at its site in San Rafael with both Kaiser Permanente and MarinHealth also opening test sites.

“We are currently testing the highest risk patients and health care workers, and test results are available within 12 hours,” Dr. Brian Missett, a Kaiser administrator, said in an email to the Marin IJ newspaper. “The biggest impediments to expanding testing right now are the limited supply of swabs and obtaining more test analyzers from test vendors. We continue to work with our supply chain vendors on these issues.”

Males comprised 58 percent of the confirmed cases in Marin and females 42 percent, according to county health officials. The breakdown of cases by age showed 35 cases between 50-64; 26 age 65 and up; 18 between 35-49; 11 cases between 19-34 and three cases of people 18 years old or younger.

