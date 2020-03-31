



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Bay Area health officials in seven local jurisdictions on Tuesday officially extended the current coronavirus stay-at-home order through May 3 in the hopes of curbing the spread of COVID-19 and preserving hospital capacity across the region.

The previous three-week order issued earlier in March was set to expire on April 7. Officials said that while the prior order has been effective in reducing the rate of transmission of COVID-19, it is not enough.

There has been a significant increase in the number of positive cases, hospitalization and deaths from coronavirus, particularly in Santa Clara County, which is beginning to strain healthcare resources.

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department held a press conference to provide some of the details about the stricter social distancing needed to further slow the rate of spread, prevent deaths, and stop the health care system from becoming overwhelmed.

Director for the Santa Clara County Public Health Department Dr. Sara Cody confirmed that the county’s coronavirus case count had risen to 890, while the number of deaths climbed to 30.

“Every unnecessary contact increases the chance that the virus will spread,” Dr. Cody said. “The stay-at-home order has caused social and economic hardship for everyone, but if we stay the course, we will save lives.”

Dr. Cody did say that there was a bit of a slowing in the spread of infections that was starting to bend the curve, but that it still wasn’t enough.

The new stay-at-home order supersedes the previous order when it goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31. Officials said it is a complement to the indefinite statewide stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this month.

Like the previous local order, the new order requires people to stay at home except for doing essential activities, such as grocery shopping, in six counties: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara, as well as the city of Berkeley. Non-essential businesses will remain closed.

The new order gives some clarifying language around essential business and activities, in addition to some new directives, including:

Use of playgrounds, dog parks, public picnic areas, and similar recreational areas is prohibited. These areas must be closed to public use.

Use of shared public recreational facilities such as golf courses, tennis and basketball courts, pools, and rock walls is prohibited. These facilities must be closed for recreational use.

Sports requiring people to share a ball or other equipment must be limited to people in the same household.

Requires essential businesses to develop a social distancing protocol and post information on the protocol by April 3. The new order provides a template for businesses to follow.

Most construction — residential and commercial — is prohibited.

Funerals limited to no more than 10 people attending; all attendees must maintain social distancing.

Essential businesses expanded to include service providers that enable residential transactions (notaries, title companies, realtors, etc.); funeral homes and cemeteries; moving companies, rental car companies and rideshare services that specifically enable essential activities.

Essential businesses that continue to operate facilities must scale down operations to their essential component only.

Officials reiterated that social distancing is the most powerful tool to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“What we need now, for the health of all our communities, is for people to stay home,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, director of the San Francisco Department of Public Health. “Even though it has been difficult, the Bay Area has really stepped up to the challenge so far, and we need to reaffirm our commitment. We need more time to flatten the curve, to prepare our hospitals for a surge, and to do everything we can to minimize the harm that the virus causes to our communities.”

For more information about COVID-19 activities in these areas, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Mateo counties or Berkeley COVID-19 websites.