SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX)– Disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer, gloves and social distancing; this is how our news crews are staying safe in the field amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Like many essential workers, the KPIX 5 news crews have taken necessary precautions and adjustments while they continue to inform the masses on the latest developments in the outbreak.

KPIX reporter and anchor, Juliette Goodrich, and her photographer, Bob Horn, have developed a system that works for them.

Before the pair even meet up for the day, Horn sprays disinfectant all over his KPIX 5 live truck.

“I take my trusty can of Lysol and I spray both the passenger side and the driver side, and then the back desk,” Horn explained. “I let it sit there for about a half-hour, just to kind of kill things off.”

While out on a story, Goodrich and Horn make sure they stay 6 feet apart, not only from each other, but also from the people they interview. To keep a healthy amount of space, Horn fashioned a microphone that allows the reporter and the interviewee to maintain their distance.

Social distancing has also allowed Goodrich and Horn to be more technically savvy.

“We’ve been doing a lot of FaceTime calls,” said Goodrich. “This kind of gives that ease and comfort while out in the field.”

During these uncertain times, Goodrich and Horn had one small piece of advice. “Don’t lose your sense of humor,” the two laughed.

“It’s definitely a marathon, not a sprint,” said Goodrich about the new normal.