



Gayle King announced earlier today on CBS This Morning that she will handle hosting duties for the upcoming ACM Presents: Our Country special coming to CBS and streaming on CBS All Access Sunday, April 5th starting at 8:00 PM, ET/PT. This brand new special will feature intimate conversations and at-home acoustic performances with country music’s biggest stars, along with clips from favorite ACM Awards moments of the past. ACM Presents: Our Country promises to be a night filled with entertainment, hope and reflection, bringing the healing power of music to Americans at a time when they need it most.

As previously announced, ACM Presents: Our Country will feature performances from Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown and John Legend, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban. Additionally, the special will honor 10-time ACM Award winner Kenny Rogers with performances by Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker.

Check back here for more updates throughout the week and be sure to tune in this coming Sunday, April 5th, only on CBS and streaming on-demand with CBS All Access. Check your local listings for more information.