BERKELEY (CBS SF) – A man was charged by prosecutors Thursday on separate counts of carrying a loaded gun and carrying a loaded gun in public after being stopped by police for allegedly stealing from a Berkeley grocery store last week, police said.
Kaheed Carter, 21, was arrested at a Safeway at 1444 Shattuck Place after someone flagged officers down at 4:13 p.m. Wednesday about a theft in progress, police said. Officers waited outside for Carter to leave the store without paying for merchandise.
As he walked outside, officers stopped him with apparently stolen goods, according to police.
When they searched Carter, the officers allegedly found him with the loaded handgun and extra ammunition, police said. They arrested Carter on suspicion of carrying a loaded/concealed handgun and violating his probation.
